BIKER DAD: 9 months old, only 9 pounds — Mystery illness has bikers and car lovers backing baby Josie

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– Nine months old and only nine pounds — A medical mystery has a Mobile family worried about their baby girl. So they are sending her to a hospital 700 miles away from home with hopes that she will someday have a normal life. Saturday, car and motorcycle enthusiasts used their passion for being on the road to help get little baby Josie Ikner on the road to Ohio and recovery.

It may be a mystery what’s wrong with little Baby Josie, but it’s no secret bikers and car lovers in Mobile have their backs. “ We’re raising money for my daughter Josie,” Shawn Ikner said holding back tears, “she’s gotta go to Cincinnati to a hospital. We’re still waiting to get her but we’re trying to raise money so her mom can take off and go be in Cincinnati with her.” Mobay Cruise for a Cause and Just Brakes held a benefit car and motorcycle wash Saturday to help the family.

“A lot of GI issues, it’s real complicated. They are still trying to figure it out. She just can’t gain weight like a normal baby. She’s 9 months and 9 pounds,” Ikner told the Biker Dad Blog, “it’s been rough since she was born. They’re still trying to figure it out. That’s why we’re trying to get to Cincinnati to see specialists. It’s just hard not knowing. We really don’t know what’s in the future but hopefully, she lives somewhat of a normal life.”

Baby Josie has a big brother and sister at home too. Ikner says they don’t really understand what’s going on. Josie is taking it all in stride too, “she’s good, she’s happy. She’s been in the hospital for about a month this time. Every time I walk in she’s smiling. I’m glad a lot of people are out here helping Josie.”

We’ll be following Josie’s journey on the Biker Dad blog

And if you’d like to know how to help you can make a donation just click here.

