BIKER DAD: 8th person dies from injuries in Daytona Bike Week crashes

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Daytona Beach Police say another biker has died from injuries in a crash during bike week. The rider died days after a crash between his motorcycle and a school bus.

This was the eighth death during bike week. Three of those deadly crashes however did not involve motorcycles.

The 29-year-old Daytona Beach man, Seth Witmer, died eight days after he ran his motorcycle into the Volusia County Schools bus. A press release says in part, “witnesses at the scene called Volusia County emergency dispatch for assistance at 3:46 p.m. on March 9, saying that a motorcyclist had crashed into the school bus inside the intersection and was thrown from the motorcycle following the impact. Investigators believe Whitmer was heading southbound on Nova behind the controls of a black 1999 Honda VT 1100 motorcycle when he ran the red light at the Madison intersection, striking the tire and tire rim on the front driver’s side of the bus as it attempted to turn north on Nova from the eastbound side of Madison.”

He was wearing a helmet. There are no charges pending for this accident.

Although this is not a record for deadly crashes during bike week, Daytona Police told the Biker Dad Blog that it was a record for crashes with major injuries, like a hit and run that left a Georgia couple in the hospital. They are still in central Florida recovering from their injuries.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.