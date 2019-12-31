BIKER DAD: 600 bikers roll into a small Baldwin County town

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The population of a small Baldwin County town ballooned by about 30 percent for a few hours Monday. And the new folks in Stockton were kind of loud too.

The annual “Last Ride of the Year” had a huge turnout because of great weather.

600 motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the country converged on the Stagecoach Cafe. They drive hundreds or even thousands of miles every Dec. 30 just to have lunch there and go back home. This year the farthest rider came from Phoenix, Arizona.

