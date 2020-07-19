BIKER DAD: 3 members of a law enforcement motorcycle club killed, 9 critically injured, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter

KERRVILLE, Tex. (CBS AUSTIN/WKRG/BIKER DAD) –The Texas Hill Country has become the seen of a horrific crime that’s left three members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club dead and nine others in critical condition. The bikers were celebrating the club’s birthday when, police say, an intoxicated driver crossed the center line and plowed into them Saturday south of Kerrville.

CBS Austin shared a press release from the club and the names of the fallen.

The three members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club who were killed are Joseph Paglia, Jerry Wayne Harbour and Michael White.

Joseph Paglia, President of the Chicago chapter, Retired Officer with the Niles City Police Dept

Jerry Wayne Harbour from Houston, Thin Blue Line Ambassador, Lt. Col. Army (retired)and Pilot for Eastern Airlines(Retired)

Michael White, Secretary of our Chicago chapter, Chicago Community Services Officer, U.S. Army(retired)

David Weed, the Public Information Officer with the Thin Blue Line LEMC released this statement:

“It is with great sadness we announce the deaths of three of our members this afternoon, Saturday, July 18, 2020.Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club was in Bandera, Texas for the weekend conducting our annual Thin Blue Line Foundation meeting, which was to have taken place Saturday afternoon. Several of our members had gone on a leisurely motorcycle ride to have lunch in Kerrville this morning before the meeting. They were heading back to Bandera when a car traveling from Medina toward Kerrville crossed over the center line and stuck several of the motorcycles head on. Three of our members were killed in this tragic accident.”

” Please join Thin Blue Line LEMC and Law Enforcement from around country in praying for these brave men and their families. These men who spent their lives serving our Country and their communities with valor and honor.”

According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, the group was on a ride celebrating the club’s birthday on Highway 16 just south of Kerrville when someone crossed over the center stripe and ran into them. Three members were killed and nine others were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.



This sadly comes at a time when the State is Texas has launched a statewide motorcycle safety awareness campaign on broadcast and social media, which the Biker Dad blog has been sharing all month.

The person who crossed over traffic and into their lane has been taken into custody on suspicion of intoxicated manslaughter and intoxication assault.



This is possibly the worst tragedy involving a motorcycle crash since the New Hampshire 7 crash. That crash killed 7 Marines, all members of the Jarheads. The families of those victims continue to seek justice against the truck driver who is also alleged to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash. The Biker Dad Blog has been following that case closely. We will also continue to keep you updated on this tragedy in the Hill Country.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES: