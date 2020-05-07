BIKER DAD: 11-year-old boy in critical condition after motorcycle crash that killed his grandfather

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — It was a beautiful Sunday on Alabama’s Gulf Coast, the first day of May. It was a perfect day for a perfect “staycation” on two wheels. 59-year-old James Douglas Turner took advantage of the amazing weather, saddling up with his 11-year-old grandson on a motorcycle trip. Surely he hoped to create memories Caleb would cherish forever. But, the bliss of sunshine and the throaty sound of his big v-twin Harley Davidson was suddenly shattered. This beloved memory became a nightmare Caleb will never forget.

On Highway 59 in Loxley, parts of the 2006 Harley Davidson were strewn for a full city block on Sunday. It was hard to tell that it was even a motorcycle, let alone what kind. The SUV nearby looked like it had hit a giant tree head-on rather than a motorcycle and two passengers. Investigators say the crash killed Turner. An emergency helicopter took Caleb to the hospital. As of today, he’s still in a fight for his own life. Living Hope Church in Saraland has set up a fund to help the family, and tell the Biker Dad Blog he was just transferred from a Mobile hospital to Birmingham. He remains in critical condition.

According to a Facebook post from the church Turner, from Theodore, and Caleb had spent the day riding the motorcycle across the ferry from Dauphin Island to Fort Morgan, then to the beach. They were heading back home when they crashed head-on with the SUV on Highway 59 in Loxley. The highway was shut down for hours while investigators examined the wreckage and first responders cleared the road. Now the road for Caleb is still fraught with peril. His life is still in the balance and his family needs your help. The biker community will surely be stepping up soon to support this family. But you can donate now, whether you ride or not. Just click here.

If nothing else, as Living Hope says, you can at least offer up thoughts and prayers, “we believe in the ultimate Physician. Please pray for this sweet child for a full recovery. We’re believing Caleb will be back in church worshiping the Lord like he loves to do!”

The crash is still under investigation. So far there have been no charges filed in the case.

