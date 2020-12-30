BIKER DAD: 100 years of motorcycle memorabilia destroyed in Laconia fire

LACONIA, N.H. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) –Nearly a century of motorcycle history was wiped out during a Christmas Day fire in Laconia, New Hampshire. The town is famous for the annual Laconia Motorcycle week that’s been going on for 97 years.

The fire ripped through the bike week’s offices destroying irreplaceable photos, periodicals, posters, trophies, plaques, books, and many written records and historical archives that have been over 50-years in the making. A post on their website says “it was a total loss. We are grateful to the Laconia Fire Department and surrounding towns for their assistance and thankful that no one was seriously injured. Sadly, we lost our beloved office cat, Ashland.

The organization says it has insurance but it “covers barely a fraction of the loss. Souvenir sales to rally friends throughout the world have been a significant source of our revenue each year and we know people treasure the vintage merchandise as well as the memorabilia that comes hot off the presses; anything that can be salvaged will be. We will work hard to rebuild as we move into 2021 and we’re sure we can all agree that 2020 can kindly see its way out!”

The loss of the cat was a big hit too, the post goes on to saying Ashland was rescued “in 2006 following a firework’s show he had done for the Town of Ashland’s July 4th Celebration. It appeared from the holes on either side of this tiny kitten that an owl (or something similar) may have tried to take him away as a snack. Ashland escaped and appeared to the fireworks crew that night and was happily appointed Motorcycle Week office mascot! Ashland loved greeting visitors and ‘helping’ with work tasks, which mainly involved sleeping on the desk or on an available lap.”

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

