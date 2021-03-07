Bike week kicks off in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla (WKMG/CBS Newspath) –A lot of businesses, bikers and vendors have been looking forward to this day for a long time. The 80th anniversary of bike week coming as covid-19 restrictions are in place, but the big question is how many will actually follow the rules?

“It is what it is. I’m just glad Florida is open,” said Chris Abbuhl who has made the trip for bike week for 20 years.. This year, he says it’s an escape from stricter lockdown measures in his home state of Michigan, “it’s nice to get down here and not feel like you’re being ordered to do what you want to do.”

City officials, though, say there are restrictions in place, such as indoor capacity limited to 60 percent and a mask mandate, which is essentially up to business owners to enforce.

“If you want to take that chance, you know and we try to mask up. When we’re outside we don’t,” Carol Johnson says she’s taking her own precautions, but has concerns about the thousands of others expected in Daytona Beach this week, “I’d like to see more people wear the mask, because they’re letting down their guard.”

The city says businesses who break the rules face fines from code enforcement. Something officials hope will be enough motivation for owners who have seen bike events cancelled over the last year.

"if everybody does what they're supposed to do, i believe it will be okay."

When it comes to coronavirus precautions, owners admit it will take a lot of help from everyone taking part in bike week. Another restriction here on main street is parking being limited to allow for social distancing. Bike week runs through March 14th.