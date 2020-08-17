Bar fight between Hells Angels and Mongols motorcycle clubs turns deadly

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Lafayette Police are investigating a fight that killed one person and injured three others.

On Saturday around 10:21 p.m., Lafayette Police responded to a gang related fight at the Lafayette Crossing strip mall.

Police say two men, Colton Mitchell and Brandon Wilcox, stepped outside of the Big League Sports Bar & Grill in Lafayette. After stepping outside, they were confronted by a group from the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. Police say Nicholas Lusson first attacked Colton Mitchell by hitting him in the head with some sort of metal object. Mitchell then attacked back, stabbing Lusson in the chest.

Lusson died at the scene. Mitchell was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Another man, Jason Hathaway, attacked a bouncer, Brandon Osbourne, with brass knuckles. Osbourne was taken to a hospital for treatment.

During the fight, Brandon Johnson threatened Osbourne with a handgun. Johnson and Hathaway were then arrested. Mug shots provided by Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Hathaway top, Brandon Johnson below.

Jason Hathaway is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery. Brandon Johnson is facing a charge of pointing a firearm.

News 18 asked Lafayette Police for clarification on who is involved with Hells Angels. LPD was able to tell us the fight was between members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club and the Hells Angels. However, they are not releasing specifics on who is associated with what club due to the investigation. News 18 also asked for where the two groups are from, again, LPD could not tell us at this time.

Shannon Payton was the third person injured during the fight. He was stabbed in the torso and transported to a local hospital.

Police surrounded the entire strip mall located on State Road 26 just east of I-65. Lafayette Police had K9s, a drone and eventually a SWAT team arrived.

The coroner arrived around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

News 18 left the scene around 3:15 a.m. Police still had the strip mall surrounded and the bikers involved were still on scene.

Police tell News 18 no one in the hospital is dealing with life-threatening injuries at the time.

Police are still investigating the fight. Anyone with information related to this investigation is being asked to call Lafayette Police at 765-807-1200, or through the anonymous WeTIP hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: