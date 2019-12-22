Baldwin County bikers spread Christmas joy for the 12th annual Santa’s on Bikes

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An annual event to make the season bright Saturday, bikers joined together for the 12th annual Santa’s on Bikes. The ride rallies bikers to surprise local children with the Christmas they deserve.

“This is the biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life,” Tonya Dean said.

A Christmas blessing for Dean and her family, as she is caring for six out of nine of her grandchildren.

“I’m raising three myself and helping my daughter raise her three. Ethan, Natalie, Kayle, Braxton, Houston, and Samuel,” Dean said.

Dreading what would have been a huge disappointment for her grandchildren on Christmas day.

“Very scarce. I almost thought it wasn’t going to be able to happen,” Dean said.

Santa’s on Bikes had other plans, bringing a Christmas miracle to many families across Baldwin county.

“We did 23 children last year and that was about eight families. This year it’s 25 children and seven families. Every year we are trying to do more,” said Shane Oliver with Leather Necks Motorcycle Club in Mobile.

Santa’s on Bikes spend the entire year fundraising, in hopes to check off the boxes on many wish lists across the county of those in need.

The Saturday before Christmas, they show up on their bikes for a special delivery.

“Rain, shine, or whatever we make sure the delivery happens that day,” Oliver said.

Bringing much joy and happiness this holiday season.

“I wasn’t sure how things were going to turn out, and everybody here came through and I’m very overwhelmed. In a good way,” Dean said.

For more information on how you can be apart of such wonderful giving, contact Santa’s on Bikes at 251-979-3283 or 918-407-4774.

