Baldwin Co. biker looking for “guardian angel” who helped him after serious crash

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shannon Williams claims a woman who held his hand after he got into a serious crash saved his life.

According to a police report, the crash happened on U.S. 90 near the I-10 on ramp on Jan. 12.

“He T-boned me, it was a direct hit,” he said.

Williams’ arm and legs are seriously injured.

“Sheared my kneecap off, tore my ACL, had bones out here, here, here and here,” he said, knowing it could have been much worse. “No bruises on internal organs.. only my extremities.”

He says his “guardian angel” is to thank for that.

“A woman knelt down asked if I’m Christian,” he said. “I said I am, and she took my hand. And the moment she took my hand and started praying for me, all the pain had left my body.”

Williams doesn’t know who she is. He doesn’t remember what he looks like. But he’s determined to find her.

“To thank her for what she’s done for me, and just let her know that she’s an angel to me,” he said.

