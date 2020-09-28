Back the Red and Blue Motorcycle Ride supports first responders through New York

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You may have seen or heard motorcycles revving by in Onondaga County on Sunday. It was all part of a Back the Red and Blue Event.

The motorcycle ride was in an effort to support first responders, law enforcement, and essential workers.

At least 100 riders started at the Wegmans on Onondaga Boulevard and made their way 80 miles through Onondaga County.

There was no fee to ride but donations were welcomed. Any money raised goes to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Benevolent Association.

There have been several recent events like this one throughout Central New York.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: