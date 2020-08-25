Authorities searching for motorcyclist struck on the bridge, thrown into Missouri River

ST. CHARLES, MO (FOX 2)– Local law enforcement authorities are searching for a motorcyclist who was struck by a truck on the Discovery Bridge on I-370 crossing from St. Louis County into St. Charles County and thrown into the Missouri River. A spokesperson from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said they received a call about the crash around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning for a person in the Missouri River yelling for help. Officers arriving on the scene learned that the truck driver who struck the motorcyclist had left the scene. He was later located and taken to the Troop C Headquarters for questioning.

Authorities are currently continuing their search for the person who fell into the river.

An investigation is ongoing.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES