Alabama biker killed in crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. According to police, the crash happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Wire Road and Cox Road.

At around 3:30 p.m., Auburn Police and Fire Division along with EMS paramedics responded to a call for a motor vehicle crash at the intersection, according to police.

Upon arrival, first responders found Peter Jonathan Smith, age 21, in the roadway and unresponsive, according to officials. Smith’s motorcycle was nearby.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by Lee County Chief Deputy Coroner Gene Manning.

Police say a preliminary investigation into the accident indicates Smith was travelling inbound on Wire Road when the accident, which involved three vehicles, occurred.

The crash remains under investigation.

