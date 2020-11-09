Atmore man killed in motorcycle crash

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 71-year-old man from Atmore was killed after his motorcycle overturned on Escambia County Road 1.
At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, William Van Cooey was riding his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when it left the roadway and overturned. Cooey was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened on Escambia County Road 1 about eight miles north of Atmore.
ALEA Troopers are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
