Atmore man killed in motorcycle crash

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:
motorcycle+crash60_378896

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 71-year-old man from Atmore was killed after his motorcycle overturned on Escambia County Road 1.

At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, William Van Cooey was riding his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when it left the roadway and overturned.  Cooey was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened on Escambia County Road 1 about eight miles north of Atmore. 

ALEA Troopers are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook