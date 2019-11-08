Army veteran killed in Baldwin Co. motorcycle crash remembered as “good Dad”

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — The life of 33-year-old Michael Postles came to a sudden and tragic end Tuesday night when his motorcycle and an SUV collided on the Baldwin Beach Express.

He will not be remembered for the way he died but, how he lived. “He had a big heart. He wouldn’t go up and tell people, he would just do things. He didn’t brag on what he did he just did it. He was always helping somebody out,” and that is what he was doing Tuesday night going to meet a cousin to make sure she was okay.

“I told him to be careful. He said he was going to run up there and come right back.” He lived with his mom Rose. His room a testament to his service in the Army. A Purple Heart, certificates and awards decorate the walls and desktop. “He served in Iraq and Afghanistan,” says Rose. “He was real close with his military buddies. He was a really good Dad.”

The father of two, it was the birth of his daughter that brought him home for good. “He was the whole world to them kids and the youngest one doesn’t understand,” says Rose. “Every time he hears a bike he thinks Daddy’s coming. The older one doesn’t know yet.” She is on a trip to Disney. Her Mom will break the news once she returns.

The next few days will be some of the most difficult for family and friends for a life that in some ways was just getting started and ended too soon.

The family is trying to raise money for Michael’s funeral on Wednesday. Click on this link for the Facebook fundraiser page if you can help: https://www.facebook.com/donate/2542412742714147/2979595402067718/