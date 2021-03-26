Arkansas Steel Horse Rally returns in May after COVID cancellations

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Steel Horse Rally is back this year to raise money for military, veterans, law enforcement, and first responders.

After last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be held May 7-8 in downtown Fort Smith.

It’ll feature the inaugural Cops and Cones Motorcycle Exhibition.

Steel Horse Rally president, Dennis Snow, says even if the state mask mandate is lifted by May, he wants everyone to be safe. “This year we want everybody to be smart, be safe, and be alive. That’s the main thing we want.”

Snow says there will be hand-washing stations around downtown during the event.