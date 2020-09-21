Annual “Call to Duty” ride honors fallen Dayton Detective Jorge DelRio

by: WDTN.com Staff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The fourth annual “Call to Duty” motorcycle ride was held Saturday. 

This year’s ride honored fallen Dayton detective Jorge DelRio. It was hosted by the Uncle Sam’s Avengers motorcycle club. 

The ride started at Buckeye Harley Davidson on North Dixie Drive. Police escorted the ride for an hour and half as they rode north through the Miami Valley. 

Three of detective DelRio’s children attended, and say they’re thankful for the community’s support. Daughter Erica Hampton says, “We weren’t expecting all of this because our father was a very private person. For all of this to be happening for him and the community coming to us and giving us all this love and support, we are very thankful. Very grateful.” 

Organizers of the ride will make a donation to a charity in Detective DelRio’s name. 

