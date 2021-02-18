Angels of the Road: With no first responders volunteer bikers saving lives in emergencies

An Angels of the Road volunteer paramedic follows on a motorcycle their single ambulance transporting a patient who was injured in a road accident, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. The volunteer group keeps a constant ear on walkie-talkie radio traffic and scan online chats dedicated to emergency services. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s deepening crisis has gutted emergency ambulance services, so a group of volunteer paramedics has stepped into the void to offer life-saving help on the tough streets of Caracas. The volunteer corps calls itself Angels of the Road, and it relies on donated medical supplies and funding from international organizations. Despite receiving no paychecks, its roughly 40 paramedics are ready at a moment’s notice to jump onto motorcycles and fire up their single ambulance and race into the streets. Some of the paramedics donate their off-time after working in hospitals and firehouses. Others flip burgers in fast-food restaurants.

  • An Angels of the Road volunteer paramedic follows on a motorcycle their single ambulance transporting a patient who was injured in a road accident, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. The volunteer group keeps a constant ear on walkie-talkie radio traffic and scan online chats dedicated to emergency services. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
  • Angels of the Road volunteer paramedics move a person injured in a motorcycle accident on a scoop stretcher into their single ambulance, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. The volunteer paramedics say they feed off the adrenaline of each emergency call. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

