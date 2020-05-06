UPDATE: ALEA identifies man killed after police chase leads to deadly motorcycle crash

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (5/6 4:40 AM) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the man killed in a fatal wrong-way crash on Glenwood Road. Troopers say 44-year-old Donald Adams, from Wilmer, was driving the motorcycle when he collided head-on with an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 24-year-old Hannah Bowers.

FULL RELEASE FROM ALEA:

On Tuesday, May 5, at approximately 8:40 PM, a two vehicle collision occurred on Glenwood Road resulting in the death of a Mobile man. Donald Adams, 44 year old W/M from Wilmer, Al. was driving a 2006 Suzuki Motorcycle when he collided head on with a 2016 GMC Acadia driven by Hannah Bowers, 24 year old W/F from Wilmer, AL. No other information is available as Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY (5/5) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash on Glenwood Road. Troopers say the motorist was trying to elude law enforcement. The motorist died on the scene. Pictures from the scene show a motorcycle and a white SUV were in involved in the collision.





