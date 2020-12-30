Alabama troopers work motorcycle crash near Bay Minette; one injured

(WKRG) — A motorcycle crash near Bay Minette has left one injured as troopers work to secure the scene.

The crash happened at the 6 mile marker on Hwy 112.

Bay Minette Police Chief, Al Tolbert, says the motorcyclist was flown to University Hospital and was conscious and alert.

Although its unclear if this is related, rhe crash happened not too far from a bug annual biker event in Stockton. “The Last Ride of the Year” drew hundreds of bikers Wednesday morning.

