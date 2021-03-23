Alabama county commissioner killed in motorcycle crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala.(WHNT)– A Lawrence County commissioner died after a motorcycle crash on Monday.

The Lawrence County Commission confirmed that District 5 Commissioner Joey Hargrove died unexpectedly.

Alabama State Troopers say Hargrove was driving a motorcycle that was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Hwy 24, around 10 miles east of Moulton.

Emergency crews took Hargrove to Cullman Regional Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Hargrove had served as District 5’s commissioner since 2010.

The crash is under investigation by ALEA troopers.

