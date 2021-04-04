Alabama biker killed in crash

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) – A Daleville man died in a motorcycle crash in Ozark Saturday night.

Around 7 p.m., Ozark Police received an E9-1-1 call about a wreck on Highway 123 South, near the Ozark Water Treatment facility, according to Chief Marlos Walker.

When police and rescue units arrived at the scene, they found the motorcycle rider, Josue Romero, 29, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Romero was taken to Dale Medical Center where he later died, Chief Walker said.

Ozark Police continue their investigation into the cause of the crash.