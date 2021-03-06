Alabama biker killed in crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT)– A motorcycle wreck claimed the life of a Toney man.

The report says that 50-year-old Marcus Dewayne Taylor was fatally injured when the 2002 Honda motorcycle he was driving left the road and went airborne. ALEA says that Taylor was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The wreck happened on Tuesday, March 2, around 4:17 PM on on Alabama 53 near Jeff Road, approximately three miles south of Toney, according to ALEA.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will investigate.