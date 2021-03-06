MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT)– A motorcycle wreck claimed the life of a Toney man.
The report says that 50-year-old Marcus Dewayne Taylor was fatally injured when the 2002 Honda motorcycle he was driving left the road and went airborne. ALEA says that Taylor was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
- Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Mount Vernon
- Alabama biker killed in crash
- BIKER DAD: Gulf Coast riders gas up to grant wishes
- BIKER DAD: Video appears to show biker jumping draw bridge at Daytona Bike Week
- BIKER DAD: Kentucky biker’s body, motorcycle found at the bottom of the Grand Canyon
The wreck happened on Tuesday, March 2, around 4:17 PM on on Alabama 53 near Jeff Road, approximately three miles south of Toney, according to ALEA.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will investigate.