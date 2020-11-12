Alabama biker killed in crash

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)
UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE: A single- vehicle crash at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, has claimed the life of a Dale County man. Cord Jenkins, age 57, of Newville, was killed when the 2000 Honda motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned. Jenkins was transported to Southeast Health in Dothan where he was pronounced dead. The crash occurred on Dale County 14, approximately 3 miles north of Midland City. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.
