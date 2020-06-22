Alabama biker killed during police chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner has identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash while trying to elude police Saturday night.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, the man was riding a motorcycle and leading police on a chase on Dennison Avenue SW just before 9:30 p.m. As the man approached Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, he ran through a red light and crashed into a sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as 34-year-old James Arness Bell Jr of Fultondale.

The circumstances around the case have not been released at this time. BPD is still investigating.