UPDATE: Motorcycle rider badly injured in Baldwin County crash

UPDATE 10/16/19 10:35 A.M.

News 5 has learned that the person involved in a motorcycle crash on CR 13 on Tuesday night is alive, but badly injured. The motorcycle rider may in fact be paralyzed. The crash is still under investigation. The person’s name has not yet been released. According to Daphne Police, drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been a factor.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An accident involving a motorcycle closed down the intersection of CR 13 and Whispering Pines Road Tuesday evening.

When News 5 crews arrived on scene, a motorcycle could be seen on its side and another vehicle with damage to the front drivers side.

No word yet on if anyone was injured or the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story.