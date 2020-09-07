A week after new helmet law, Missouri biker killed while not wearing one

KANSAS CITY, Mo (WDAF) – Kansas City police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Friday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night KCPD investigators met Missouri Highway Patrol Troopers on the ramp from Cookingham Road to Northbound I-435 to investigate a motorcycle crash.

The rider of a red and black Harley-Davidson motorcycle was on the ramp from Cookingham Road attempting to head northbound on I-435. For some reason, the driver went off the road and the driver was ejected from the motorcycle.

The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. No victim identification is available currently.

This is the 73rd fatal traffic crash this year, and the first of the Labor Day Holiday weekend.

