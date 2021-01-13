Motorcycle crash in Pensacola shuts down 9th Avenue

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE 7:30 PM — PPD says the motorcycle was traveling south on 9th Ave. from Bayou at a high rate of speed.

Police say a vehicle turned onto 9th Ave. in the path of the motorcycle and they collided.

Charges are possible for both drivers. PPD says there are no injuries to the driver of the SUV, but biker has a severe leg injury and is in stable condition.

ORIGINAL STORY: Pensacola Police (PPD) tell WKRG News 5 9th avenue near Royce street will be shut down for a few hours Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash.

PPD says one rider was severely injured and taken to a hospital. An SUV was also involved in the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

