8-year-old boy with curly coif wins USA Mullet Championship

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Recent years have seen a lot of re-boots from the 80s, from Full House to Ghostbusters, even rumors of a Golden Girls re-boot. But no ’80s icon has had the year that the infamous haircut known as the mullet has enjoyed. The “business in the front, party in the back” hairdo came roaring back in 2020. And the Tiger King’s “Joe Exotic” wasn’t the only person sporting it.

But who wore it best? The verdict is in, and it’s an 8-year-old boy from East Texas named Jax “Hot Rod Jackson” Crossland. He was named kids champion last week in the USA Mullet Championships.

Alabama was not left out of the contest. 14-year-old Ethan Boaz from Roanoke was also a finalist. Sadly he did not make the “final cut” and wasn’t in the top 3.

Jax not only gets the priceless recognition of having the most beautiful curly coif in all of America, he also got a handsome reward…which his family posted about on Facebook.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

