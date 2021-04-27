5 Harleys stolen from Illinois dealership

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Effingham are investigating a break-in at a motorcycle dealership.

Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland says five motorcycles were stolen from the Legacy Harley Davidson dealership.

The owner Paul Gutman said overnight, suspects broke in through the glass door, picked out the bikes, and made off. He said it’s too early to assess how it’ll affect business, but also said it was still unfortunate because a large part of employees’ income comes from sales.

“I’ll forgive these guys, but they will get caught at some point in time,” Gutman said. “What else can you say?”

Gutman said if you noticed any of the bikes in the video or are suspicious that a bike may have been stolen, to call police.