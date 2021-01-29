4th Annual Ace of Hearts Poker Run benefiting the American Heart Association

The annual WKRG News 5 Ace of Hearts Poker Run. Choose your route, start at either Harley Davidson of Pensacola or the Main Event Club in Theodore. All bikers meet up at the Flora-Bama for the after party. All of the money raised stays local for the American Heart Association.

REGISTRATION: Saturday February 20th at 9AM CST — at either The Main Event Club in Theodore or Harley-Davidson of Pensacola

KICKSTANDS UP BY 11 AM
LAST BIKE IN AT Flora-Bama 3 PM

ALL VEHICLES WELCOME, NO MOTORCYCLE NECESSARY!
$25 to register

Pre-Register Below and Get a Free Patch:

Alabama Side

Florida Side

Alabama Stops: Starting Point: The Main Event Club, Theodore


Stop 1: Rich’s Car Wash, Dauphin Island Parkway
Stop 2: Baldwin County Victory Polaris
Stop 3: Wacked Out Weiner, Foley
Ending Point: Flora-Bama

Florida Stops: Starting Point: Harley Davidson of Pensacola

Stop 1: Detail Garage Pensacola
Stop 2: Rich’s Car Wash, Pensacola
Stop 3: Costello’s Italian Deli
Ending Point: Flora-Bama

SPONSORED BY:

