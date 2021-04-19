4 people seriously hurt after crash involving several motorcycles on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say four motorcyclists were rushed to the hospital following a crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach on Saturday evening.

According to Hampton Roads 511, the crash occurred at mile marker 23.6 near First Colonial, around 6:30 p.m.

Virginia State Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that eight motorcyclists were traveling as part of a larger group, weaving in and out of traffic.

21-year-old Enoch Sutton, the driver of a White Suzuki motorcycle, struck the rear of a Mercedes Benz in the left lane. 25-year-old Kurtis Brown, the driver of a black/orange Kawasaki motorcycle, lost control and laid down his motorcycle. 25-year old Keith-Vaughn was driving a blue Yamaha motorcycle, and 23-year-old Sidney Villarreal, who was the driver of a purple Kawasaki, then collided with one another. Vaughn then lost control, ran off the roadway and struck a steel cable. Villarreal’s motorcycle then ran over Brown’s motorcycle, police say.

Villarreal was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The other riders were taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Mercedes sedan was uninjured.

Three handguns, marijuana and a large sum of cash were also recovered at the scene. Charges are pending, as the investigation is ongoing.

Virginia State Police have not yet confirmed if those four individuals have been charged in connection with the incident.