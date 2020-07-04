3 People hurt In crash while at roadside vigil for motorcyclist

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say three people who were at a roadside vigil for a motorcyclist killed in a crash over the weekend were themselves hurt in an accident Monday night.

The incident happened a little before 10 p.m. along Elk Grove-Florin Road, north of Gerber Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, the three people were hurt when a car rear-ended another car at the scene and pushed it into the group.

One of the people suffered major, but not life-threatening injuries. The other two did not need to be taken to the hospital, officers say.

The group was at the scene to remember a 30-year-old motorcyclist Derrick Price, who was killed in a crash in the same area on Sunday.
