3 Motorcycle Riders Killed in 4-Vehicle Arizona Crash

SIERRA VISTA, ARIZ. (AP) — Three people riding two motorcycles were killed in a crash that also involved two SUVs on a rural highway in southern Arizona the state Department of Public Safety said Saturday.

The crash occurred Friday night on State Route 90 east of the San Pedro River in the Sierra Vista area of Cochise County, the DPS said in a statement.

Preliminary information indicated that one motorcycle passing a vehicle in a no-passing zone collided head-on with a SUV and that a second motorcycle was also passing illegally when the operator lost control and was ejected along with a passenger, the DPS said.

A second SUV then rear-ended the SUV that had collided head-on with the first motorcycle, the DPS said.

The three motorcycle riders died and occupants of the SUVs were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, the DPS said.

No identities were released.