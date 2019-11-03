3 bikers shot while riding on California freeway

Three motorcyclists were shot as they rode down a freeway in Carson early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

Shots were fired around 1:50 a.m. near the interchange of the 110 and 405 freeways, CHP Officer Tony Polizzi said. Several hours later, at least two of the motorcycles were seen lying near the intersection of South Figueroa and 190th streets.

The motorcyclists were apparently able to exit the freeway and make it to the intersection about three miles away. Video of first responders arriving to the scene shows victims taken away on stretchers and placed into an ambulance.

They were transported for treatment in unknown condition, Polizzi said. No other details about their injuries or identities has been released.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting as no other information has been given by authorities.

