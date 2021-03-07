3 Alabama bikers hurt when their bikes crash into each other

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — First responders from several agencies responded to a crash involving two motorcycles Saturday evening.
The wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 167 North near County Road 36 in Hartford. According to Slocomb Fire-Rescue, two motorcycles collided. Two people were critically injured in the accident. Another person received minor injuries.
One patient was life-flighted to a hospital in Montgomery. The other wreck victims were taken by ambulance to Southeast Health in Dothan.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the cause of the collision.