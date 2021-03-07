3 Alabama bikers hurt when their bikes crash into each other

Biker Dad

by: WDHN

Posted: / Updated:

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)  — First responders from several agencies responded to a crash involving two motorcycles Saturday evening.

The wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 167 North near County Road 36 in Hartford. According to Slocomb Fire-Rescue, two motorcycles collided.  Two people were critically injured in the accident. Another person received minor injuries.

One patient was life-flighted to a hospital in Montgomery.  The other wreck victims were taken by ambulance to Southeast Health in Dothan.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the cause of the collision.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook