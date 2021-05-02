2nd annual Unity Ride bringing bikers, law enforcement together

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people on motorcycles gathered for the 2nd annual Unity Ride in Mobile. WKRG Biker Dad Blogger Chris Best and others helped organize this event. Members of law enforcement and bikers rode together from Mobile Police headquarters to Mobile Harley Davidson. Organizers say it’s a chance to focus on what they have in common.

“It shows that with everyone no matter what race, creed or color or whether you’re police department or not, that we’ve got a lot more in common than people realize and biking is one of the things that brings a lot of people together,” said Duncan Cunningham with Mobile Bay Harley Davidson. The ride ended at Mobile Harley Davidson. Police officers say it also puts a human face on traffic enforcement. The first ride was last year.