29-year-old Alabama biker dies after hitting tree

MADRID, Ala. (WDHN) – Investigators are looking into the cause of a fatal motorcycle wreck that happened in southern Houston County Sunday afternoon.

First responders from Madrid Volunteer Fire and Cottonwood Rescue, deputies from the Houston County Sheriff Office, and ALEA troopers went to the scene after a 9-1-1 call was received shortly after 3:30 p.m.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

The single-vehicle wreck happened in the 100 block of McLane Parkway in the vicinity of State Line Road, south of Madrid. Darrius James Granger, 29, of Ozark, was operating the motorcycle when it left the roadway and struck a tree, according to ALEA.

Dothan Fire Engine 4 responded and provided transport to the hospital. Granger was pronounced dead at Southeast Health shortly after arrival.

ALEA continues to look into the cause of the crash.