Ace of Hearts Poker Run Winner gives cash prize back to American Heart Association

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The fourth annual Ace of Hearts Poker Run brought hundreds of people to the Gulf Coast this weekend. The event is not only something fun for bikers but it also gives back to a greater cause.

All the proceeds went straight to the American Heart Association. The event brought in many special surprises amid the pandemic.

Biker Bobby Vice says, “We all have a brotherhood it’s all about brotherhood. It doesn’t make a difference if you watch us ride just as long as you participate.”

People from all over Alabama, Florida, and the country made their way down for the Ace of Hearts Poker Run event, and it was bigger than what was most expected.

Inger Alderfer with the American Heart Association says, “This is fantastic we had a great turnout this morning. It’s heart month and I think not being able to have this event in the fall meant a lot more people wanted to come and support it now.”

Bikers and supporters made stops around Mobile and Pensacola playing cards to support the association and it was something very much needed after the pandemic has canceled many of the events.

Biker Dave Tillman told WKRG News 5, “Oh yeah, it’s nice, man. Any day I can go riding and because of the weather I haven’t rode in the last two weeks, and I wasn’t going to skip today.”

After all said and done the event raised over $5,000 and Flora Bama matched it to $6,000.

The good vibes didn’t stop there either. The winner of the $500 Poker Run donated it right back to the foundation.

She told WKRG, “I just want to say I lost my dad to heart disease, and I want to give this back and donate right back to y’all.”

About 40 percent of heart patients who are hospitalized right now are impacted with COVID-19. The American Heart Association has fast tracked over 2.5 million dollars for research for them and how it relates to COVID.