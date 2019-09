ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two motorcyclists were seriously injured after they struck a car making a left turn.

Douglas Langfeldt and Charles Benjamin, both of Elberta, Ala., were riding their motorcycles on Dog Track Road when Steven Baker attempted to make a left turn onto Blue Angel Parkway. Both motorcycles collided with the right side of Baker’s Nissan Altima within the intersection.

The accident happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday. Baker is charged with violation of right of way.