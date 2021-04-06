2 killed in Michigan when motorcycle slams into SUV

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were killed in a crash east of Muskegon Sunday night.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Lilac Street and E. Laketon Avenue in Muskegon Township. Police say an eastbound motorcycle hit the driver’s side of a northbound SUV.

Both the motorcyclist, 41-year-old Daniel Jiminez, and the driver of the SUV, 70-year-old Peggy Davis, were killed.

There weren’t any passengers in the SUV or on the bike.

Muskegon Township Police Department Chief Tim Thielbar said Monday that the crash remains under investigation and it’s not yet known whether speed or alcohol were factors.