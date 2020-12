BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded Sunday evening.

Sunday evening, police responded to the 2500 block of South Park Drive at the Viking Motorcycle Club. Authorities arrived to finds two people injured from gunfire. Both are believed be non-life threatening.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody. Police are continuing to investigate.

