2 dead in motorcycle crash on Hwy 17 in North Myrtle Beach

Biker Dad

by: Maria DeBone

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Coroner’s Office identifies two people killed in Friday night motorcycle crash.

According to the Coroner’s Office, John Dixon, 30, and Brittany Kotterman, 33, of the Longs and North Myrtle Beach area succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

The collision took place near 6th Avenue South and Hwy 17 in North Myrtle Beach Friday night.

North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is investigating this incident.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook