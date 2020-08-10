2 dead in motorcycle crash on Hwy 17 in North Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Coroner’s Office identifies two people killed in Friday night motorcycle crash.

According to the Coroner’s Office, John Dixon, 30, and Brittany Kotterman, 33, of the Longs and North Myrtle Beach area succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

The collision took place near 6th Avenue South and Hwy 17 in North Myrtle Beach Friday night.

North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is investigating this incident.

