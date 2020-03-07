16th Annual Make-a-Wish Benefit Saturday in Pensacola

Pensacola Fl (WKRG) — Saturday the 16th Annual Make-a-Wish Benefit is taking place in Pensacola, Florida. D & R Lounge is hosting the event at 4680 Cerny Road.

Start and Finish is D & R Lounge and other stops include Dice Run, Ruby’s Fish Camp, American Legion #340, Sleepy Hollow, and O’Riley’s Uptown.

$10 per hand. Sign up is 9am. First bike out is 9:30 am and Last bike in is 3:30pm. Open to 2 wheels to 18 wheels.

All proceeds go to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Northern Florida.

For more information please call: Doug (850) 232-8000 or Rene (850) 232-8013.

