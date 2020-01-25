15 motorcycles stolen from Oklahoma storage container

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO/CNN) – 15 motorcycles worth about $70,000 are missing according to the Cache Police Department.
They were stolen from a storage container sometime over the last month.
Investigators say the thief even replaced the lock with a nearly identical lock to help disguise the crime.
If you have any information contact Cache PD.
