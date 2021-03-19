14-year-old boy critically injured after dirt bike crash in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a dirt bike crash in Fort Walton Beach.

It happened on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the boy was riding a dirt bike east on King Street NW near Sims Street when he crashed into a brick wall.

Troopers say he failed to stop and hit the wall at a dead end on King Street NW.

He was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

The boy was not wearing a helmet or protective riding gear at the time of the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.