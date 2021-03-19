14-year-old boy critically injured after dirt bike crash in Fort Walton Beach

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a dirt bike crash in Fort Walton Beach.

It happened on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the boy was riding a dirt bike east on King Street NW near Sims Street when he crashed into a brick wall.

Troopers say he failed to stop and hit the wall at a dead end on King Street NW.

He was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

The boy was not wearing a helmet or protective riding gear at the time of the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook