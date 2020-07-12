One killed in clash between Hells Angels, Mongols

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — One person has died and several others were taken to the hospital after two motorcycle clubs had an altercation Saturday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. and, according to police, started at 5980 Lamar St. in Arvada. During the investigation, Lamar Street was closed between 58th and 62nd.

Police said multiple people were shot.

It’s unclear how the clash between the Hells Angels and Mongols motorcycle clubs started.

