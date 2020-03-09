Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Baldwin County
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Crime
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Primary 2020 Elections Results
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
Local church group quarantined for COVID-19 allowed home, lands in NYC
Video
Tentacles of Olympic cancellation would reach around globe
AP Interview: Billionaire bids anxious farewell to Picasso
Citronelle police officer hit by vehicle
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
2020 News 5’s Color the Weather Winners!
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
CONTEST: Basketball Madness 2020
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Pep Rally of the Week
Fan Cam
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Japan 2020
Top Stories
James surges, Giannis sits and a reminder health is the key
Top Stories
Ayayi helps No. 2 Gonzaga outlast San Francisco in WCC semi
Saint Mary’s slips past No. 14 BYU 51-50 in WCC semifinals
County ban of large gatherings could impact Sharks, Stanford
Murray scores 21 as Nuggets beat short-handed Bucks 109-95
Special Reports
Digital Extra
Coronavirus
News 5 Investigates
Surviving Breast Cancer
Women’s Health
Haunted History
Holiday Scams
Border Report Tour
Taking a Toll
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Community
CONTEST: Be a Junior Globetrotter Sweepstakes
5 Things You Need To Know
Biker Dad
Community Calendar
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
The Doctor Is In
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Fraud Fighters
Gary Finch Outdoors
Golden Apple
Mark Your Calendar
Pet of the Week
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
Join GCCW at the 7th Annual Blue Angels Rock N Fly Race March 21st
Video
Top Stories
Blakeley State Park to host several events next week
Top Stories
Together for Tennessee: WKRG to hold disaster relief telethon
Video
Local authors to help Autism2Ability fundraiser in Daphne
Video
Looking for a job? Be in Daphne on Tuesday
Kid Flash Returns Tuesday with a Zen New Attitude
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Big Tournament
No fans, no fun: Athletes uneasy over empty-arena solutions
An NCAA Tournament with empty arenas? It can’t be ruled out
Trending Stories
Carnival Cruise Line responds to State Department’s advisory for citizens to not travel by cruise
Video
UPDATE: 63-year-old Satsuma woman killed in accident on I-65 NB
Video
Extended Forecast
Watch WKRG News
Father of woman with coronavirus violated self-quarantine to take another daughter to school function
Video