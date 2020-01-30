Fiona the Hippo chooses Super Bowl winner

(CBS Newspath)—Fiona, the beloved hippopotamus at the Cincinnati Zoo, has declared a winner for the big game. But it seems as though she’s not exactly a fan of football — or simply gets her premonitions in an unusual way.

The 3-year-old picks the winner by vomiting over a on an item with each teams logo placed on top.

Fiona ended up choosing the Kansas City Chiefs, foreshadowing that the team will beat the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday.

Fiona, who was just 29 pounds when she was born six weeks prematurely in 2017, celebrated her third birthday on Jan. 24 and now clocks in at 1,300 pounds.

