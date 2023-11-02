MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen, where Joe Lasala from Gelato Joe’s is cooking Joe’s Pasta Primavera.
Gelato Joe’s is a Foley establishment rooted in authentic Italian traditions, with recipes cherished through generations in Joe’s family.
You will find delectable pastas, artisan deli sandwiches, homemade cakes, and an ever-changing selection of 24 delightful gelato flavors at Gelato Joe’s.
Joe’s Pasta Primavera
Ingredients
- Pasta
- Asparagus
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Pesto
- Sun-dried tomatoes
- Mozzarella
- Any protein such as chicken or shrimp.
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.
- Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.
- In a large pot of boiling water, cook pasta according to package instructions; drain well.
- Place asparagus in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet.
- Place into the oven and roast for 8-12 minutes, or until tender but crisp.
- Let cool before cutting into 1-inch pieces.
- In a large bowl, combine pasta, asparagus, pesto, sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella.
- You can add different proteins such as chicken or shrimp.