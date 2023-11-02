MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen, where Joe Lasala from Gelato Joe’s is cooking Joe’s Pasta Primavera.

Gelato Joe’s is a Foley establishment rooted in authentic Italian traditions, with recipes cherished through generations in Joe’s family.

You will find delectable pastas, artisan deli sandwiches, homemade cakes, and an ever-changing selection of 24 delightful gelato flavors at Gelato Joe’s.

Be our guest at Gelato Joe’s, by clicking here to purchase a $50 gift card for only $25.

There are only 50 gift cards available, so act fast before they sell out

Click Here for our Current ‘Be Our Guest’ Deal: Gelato Joe’s

Update: The Gelato Joe’s deal is sold out. Be on the lookout for our next deal with Kitchen On Main on November 9th.

Upcoming Be Our Guest Deals:

11/9 – Kitchen on Main
11/16 – Hope Farm
11/30 – Billie’s 

Joe’s Pasta Primavera

Ingredients

  1. Pasta
  2. Asparagus
  3. Olive oil
  4. Salt
  5. Pepper
  6. Pesto
  7. Sun-dried tomatoes
  8. Mozzarella
  9. Any protein such as chicken or shrimp.

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. 
  2. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray. 
  3. In a large pot of boiling water, cook pasta according to package instructions; drain well. 
  4. Place asparagus in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. 
  5. Drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper to taste; gently toss to combine. 
  6. Place into the oven or until tender but crisp. 
  7. Let cool before slicing into 1-inch pieces.
  8.  Place asparagus in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. 
  9. Place into the oven and roast for 8-12 minutes, or until tender but crisp. 
  10. Let cool before cutting into 1-inch pieces. 
  11. In a large bowl, combine pasta, asparagus, pesto, sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella. 
  12. You can add different proteins such as chicken or shrimp.