MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is right at home in the WKRG Kitchen, where Joe Lasala from Gelato Joe’s is cooking Joe’s Pasta Primavera.

Gelato Joe’s is a Foley establishment rooted in authentic Italian traditions, with recipes cherished through generations in Joe’s family.

You will find delectable pastas, artisan deli sandwiches, homemade cakes, and an ever-changing selection of 24 delightful gelato flavors at Gelato Joe’s.

Be our guest at Gelato Joe’s, by clicking here to purchase a $50 gift card for only $25.

There are only 50 gift cards available, so act fast before they sell out

Update: The Gelato Joe’s deal is sold out. Be on the lookout for our next deal with Kitchen On Main on November 9th.

Upcoming Be Our Guest Deals:

11/9 – Kitchen on Main

11/16 – Hope Farm

11/30 – Billie’s

Joe’s Pasta Primavera

Ingredients

Pasta Asparagus Olive oil Salt Pepper Pesto Sun-dried tomatoes Mozzarella Any protein such as chicken or shrimp.

Instructions: